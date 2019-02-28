Delhi child rights body sends notice to school over harassment complaints

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has summoned officials of a private school in Paschim Vihar after receiving harassment complaints from students’ parents.

In the summons issued to the head of the school (HoS) on February 22, DCPCR member Anurag Kundu, said, “The commission is in receipt of several complaints against Richmond Global School, Paschim Vihar, which are summarised as : wrongful calculation of fees, mental harassment of students, admitting non-EWS students against EWS seats, forcing students and parents to buy school magazine.”

According to the commission, parents said their children were “mentally harassed” by the school and not allowed to use the toilet. “Another representative has been received from a parent wherein it is stated that their son was physically harassed by other children in the school and was later mentally harassed by the medical in-charge and was not allowed to use the toilet,” it stated.

“Representation has also been received from parents regarding fee hike and other ancillary charges being charged from them for their daughters’ education by the school... it also stated that the schools is pressuring parents to buy complete sets of books and not loose sets,” the summons added.

The DCPCR asked the school and the district director of education to appear on March 6. The school head has been asked to submit an affidavit furnishing an explanation on the allegations levelled against them.

“In case of failure of comply with the order, the commission will be constrained to carry out proceedings against you (person summoned) as per the civil procedure code, 1908,” the DCPCR said.

School principal Varender Arora did not respond to calls and messages sent by HT. Arora, however, sent a letter to parents on February 25, saying a “notorious group of parents have been trying to extort money from the school” and “trying to malign its name”.

“We advise parents to ignore any such rumour aimed to defame the school and its respectable employees who are working honestly towards the welfare of school students.”

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 03:04 IST