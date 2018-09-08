Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches mass plantation drive across capital

To increase the green cover and to fight the air pollution faced by the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday launched a mass plantation drive across the city to plant around five lakh saplings.

The drive was launched by Kejriwal at Garhi Mandu in North-East Delhi.

During his speech, he urged people to plant more trees apart from what they have planted in the drive.

“Planting trees will be a solution to the pollution we are creating, as well as the pollution created by others. We need to plant a lot more trees.

“I am happy to see thousands of students planting trees. I want you all to go back home and plant more trees near your house. The government officials will take care of the plants you have planted here. The trees you will plant at your home will be your responsibility,” Kejriwal said while addressing school students.

Under the plantation drive, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Saturday planted over 10,000 saplings of trees, 33,895 shrubs, 3,77,650 ground cover and 23 palm in 14 circles, the NDMC said in a statement.

NDMC Chairman Naresh Kumar had informed that the council had decided to ‘Geo-Tag’ on block-chain each of the saplings that would provide an opportunity to monitor the growth of the trees, it said.

