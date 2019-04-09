Delhi dhaba owner shot at for not letting man charge phone

A 24-year-old owner of a dhaba in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar was shot at allegedly by a group of men after he stopped one of them from using his cash counter’s switchboard to charge his mobile phone on Monday evening, police said.

Police said the assailants fired two-three rounds. One of the bullets hit the dhaba owner’s right arm. The other two bullets missed the target. There were around a dozen people, including customers and employees, at the dhaba when the firing incident took place around 5 pm, police said. They had to take cover behind the eating tables and chairs to save their lives. The firing led to a commotion in the area and some passersby ran for cover to avoid getting shot.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Jasmeet Singh said the dhaba owner, Gaurav, was shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention by the police team that reached the crime spot after being informed about the firing incident.

“A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been registered and investigations are underway. Teams have been formed to identify and nab the attackers,” Singh maintained.

“The customer left the dhaba but returned with his friends within a couple of minutes. Before Gaurav could understand anything, the miscreants fired three-four rounds at him and fled,” said a police officer, associated with the case.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 06:03 IST