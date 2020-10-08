e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Delhi: Fire breaks out at Narela industrial area; no casualties reported yet

Delhi: Fire breaks out at Narela industrial area; no casualties reported yet

Fifteen fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire, which started at 10.57 am

delhi Updated: Oct 08, 2020 11:55 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Fire broke out at a PVC sole factory in D Block of DSIDC Narela industrial area.
Fire broke out at a PVC sole factory in D Block of DSIDC Narela industrial area.(Screengrab/Delhi Fire Services)
         

A fire broke out at a factory in the DSIDC Narela industrial area on Thursday. Fifteen fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire, which started at 10.57 am. The fire department said they do not have any reports any casualties.

“ The fire started at a PVC sole factory in the D block. Our fire personnel are on the spot to control the fire. It is too early to say what started the fire,” a senior fire officer said, adding that police teams are also on the spot.

Last month, there was a similar fire in the industrial area inside a shoe factory. It took 26 fire tenders 6-7 hours to douse the fire.

