Delhi: Gang of robbers who posed as policemen arrested

delhi

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 23:38 IST

Delhi Police on Saturday said they have arrested four men suspected to be part of a gang of robbers, who posed as police personnel to cheat people and commit thefts or robberies. Police said they have recovered stolen gold jewellery worth over ₹8 lakh, along with a car and a two wheeler.

Polices said the arrested men were involved in at least 10 cases of thefts, robberies and cheatings reported from Delhi, Faridabad and Gurugram.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) G Ram Gopal Naik identified the four suspects as Sadiq Kambar Jafari,25, involved in three cases of robbery in Maharashtra, and his associates Kasim Beg, 30, Khaibar Ali, 23, and Salim Ali, 35.

Naik said a number of incidents were recently reported where the suspects, disguised as policemen, robbed and cheated people. A special team was set up to track these suspects. They analysed CCTV footage of some incidents and managed to identify them, Naik said.

The DCP said they were tipped on Friday that some members of the gang would come to Okhla Mandi.

“Acting on the input, we raided the place and caught the four men. They confessed to being members of the gang and from gold jewellery was recovered from them. Further probe revealed their involvement in at least 10 criminal cases reported from Delhi, Gurugram and Faridabad,” the officer said.

The four men also told police that they used to pose as cops and mainly targeted senior citizens with cash or jewellery.

“They would ask the target to take out the jewellery on the pretext of inspection, and would swap the packet when they were not looking. They would also pose as policemen to passersby and attempt to rob them off their valuables while their associate would be ready with a getaway vehicle,” Naik said.