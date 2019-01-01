Delhi gets 15 new police stations, one new police district from January 1

Fifteen new police stations and a new police district in Delhi have started functioning from Tuesday. This will take the total number of territorial police stations in Delhi to 178 and police districts to 15.

Amulya Patnaik, Delhi Police commissioner, said the new district, to be known as ‘Outer North’ district, will help keep a better check on the city’s borders near Rohini. The new ‘Outer North’ district has been formed by carving out of the existing Rohini, North-West and Outer districts.

The police stations under the jurisdiction of the Outer North district are Narela, Narela Industrial Area, Alipur, Samai Pur Badli, Bawana, Shahbad Dairy, Swaroop Nagar and Bhalswa Dairy. These will be under four sub-divisions.

“Some of those areas are along the border. A DCP-level supervision of those border areas will be more effective in curbing crimes,” said Patnaik.

The new police stations are spread across the capital. In the southern part of Delhi, Tigri and Maidan Garhi will start functioning under the south district while Shaheen Bagh and Kalindi Kunj will come up in south-east district.

In east district, the new police stations have been named Patparganj Industrial Area and Shakarpur. In north-east district, the new stations are Shastri Park and Dayalpur. There already was a police station named Shakarpur in east Delhi. That has now be renamed as Laxmi Nagar, said a statement issued by Delhi Police on Tuesday.

The other new police stations to start functioning from Tuesday are Prem Nagar and Budh Vihar in Rohini district, Mohan Garden in Dwarka district, Raj Park in Outer District, Narela Industrial Area in Outer North district, Wazirabad in North district and Kishangarh in South-West district.

The police chief said the need for new police stations was felt as some stations were finding it difficult to handle the workload and curb crimes. “Certain areas of Delhi were very big, jurisdiction-wise. With the creation of the new police stations, the visibility and presence of the police will be better,” said Patnaik.

Patnaik said 7,500 new recruits are expected to pass out in a month and ease the burden on the force.

On an average, 674 cases have been registered every day in the national capital till November 30 this year, figures by the Delhi Police show.

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 15:17 IST