Delhi government approves road projects, CCTVs in jails

The Delhi government on Wednesday cleared several proposals, including installing CCTV cameras in Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli jails, a move aimed at “achieving maximum coverage in internal areas of the prison complex”. “As many as 5,629 CCTV cameras with high security will be installed on the three prison complexes at a cost of Rs 119.69 crore,” deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia told reporters.

The cost will include supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the CCTV surveillance system, including comprehensive maintenance.

Road projects

The expenditure finance committee (EFC), chaired by Sisodia, also approved proposals to redevelop five road stretches.

The five road stretches that will be redeveloped include Shivdaspuri Marg and Patel Marg, Wazirpur Depot crossing to Rithala metro station, Mayapuri to Moti Bagh junction, Vikas Marg to Chungi Karkari crossing and Narwana Road Mother Dairy to Puch Mahal Newas.

“These projects are aimed at giving an aesthetic look and to provide maximum basic facilities to road users,” Sisodia said.

The plan includes dismantling of the existing footpath, construction of a concrete drain, construction of a cycle track, ramp, parking and other road engineering improvements.

The committee also approved a proposal to construct two bridges on the Najafgarh drain.

These bridges, a government spokespersons said, will provide hassle-free and easy access to areas in Najafgarh such as Badusarai, Shikarpur, Gummanhera, Daurala, Dhansa, Jhuljhuli with Radhopur, Nanakheri and other villages of Haryana. The existing bridges are single-lane.

Special session

The Delhi government will convene a two-day special session of the Delhi Assembly on December 20 and 21, Sisodia said.

“Delhi cabinet has recommended convening of a two-day sitting of the Legislative Assembly on December 20 and 21 for taking up official government business,” he said

Officials said the session will discuss issues, including financial proposals and amendment related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Last month, the government convened a special session of the assembly to discuss the chilli powder attack on chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and alleged deletion of names of voters from electoral rolls.

