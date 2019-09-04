Delhi government weighing its options on new Motor Vehicles Act: CM Arvind Kejriwal

delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government is weighing its options about implementing the recently amended Motor Vehicles Act in the national Capital.

Speaking on the sidelines of a press conference, the chief minister said that the new Act has left little scope for the involvement of states as the compoundable offences are now fewer than before.

“We got it studied. Many states are saying they won’t implement it. But, our understanding, so far, is that it’s not up to the state government. Centre has implemented it. States do not have discretionary powers in this,” said Kejriwal when asked how long the Delhi government will take in notifying the penalties for compoundable offences.

“There are categories of offences where states can decide the quantum of penalties. But, the centre has kept very few such categories. Maximum cases shall go to the courts. We are also studying how some states are saying no to implementing the Act,” Kejriwal said.

The Parliament passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in July after which the Centre notified the amendments on August 28.

Under this, around 63 clauses, mostly higher penalties for traffic offences, were to be implemented across the country from September 1. In Delhi and in several other states, no spot-fines are being charged and only court challans are being issued for all traffic offences as the Delhi government is yet to notify the compounding fees.

Several states like Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana and Gujarat have

so far not enforced the penalties of the amended Motor Vehicles Act.

On Saturday, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot had said since heavy penalties have been prescribed under the Act after a gap of many years, the compounding notification would be issued after wider consultation with traffic police and stake holders.

Following this, the minister held meetings on Monday and Tuesday, but no notification was issued until late Tuesday evening.

In the first 24 hours since September 1, the traffic police said it had issued 3,900 challans for various traffic offences. However, protests in some parts of the city were held by a few unions of autos and taxis against the enhanced penalties under the amended Act. A joint forum-Light Passenger Vehicle Sangh Seva Group- said it will hold a symbolic strike on September 9 to protest against the amended Act.

“Owners and drivers of autorickshaws, mini buses, rural transport and Gramin Sewa autos, and other last mile connectivity vehicles will participate in the September 9 strike,” said Chandu Chaurasia, a leader of the outfit.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 07:33 IST