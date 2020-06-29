e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi govt calls contempt plea over mismanagement of bodies ‘preposterous’

Delhi govt calls contempt plea over mismanagement of bodies ‘preposterous’

It was “unfortunate” and “preposterous” that a contempt plea had been moved even when the government is doing its best, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain told a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan.

delhi Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:33 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The court was hearing a contempt plea moved by advocate Avadh Kaushik seeking action against the Delhi government and the medical director of Lok Nayak Hospital for allegedly not adhering to the undertaking given to the High Court with regard to handling bodies of Covid-19 victims.
The court was hearing a contempt plea moved by advocate Avadh Kaushik seeking action against the Delhi government and the medical director of Lok Nayak Hospital for allegedly not adhering to the undertaking given to the High Court with regard to handling bodies of Covid-19 victims. (Pratham Gokhale/Hindustan Times)
         

The Delhi government on Monday told the Delhi High Court that the city was facing a manpower shortage after four doctors succumbed to Covid-19 and thousands of healthcare professionals were infected. The government said that it was “preposterous” to move a contempt petition against it over the managing of bodies at such a time.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Appearing for the Delhi government, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sanjay Jain, told a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan that at a time when four doctors have succumbed to Covid-19 and thousands of healthcare workers have been infected, it was “unfortunate” and “preposterous” that a contempt plea had been moved even when the government is doing its best.

The court was hearing a contempt plea moved by advocate Avadh Kaushik seeking action against the Delhi government and the medical director of Lok Nayak Hospital for allegedly not adhering to the undertaking given to the High Court with regard to handling bodies of Covid-19 victims. In his plea, Kaushik has alleged that bodies were lying in the same wards and corridors of the Lok Nayak Hospital where Covid-19 patients were admitted and kept.

Additionally, the court was also hearing a plea which it had initiated itself on the piling of bodies at the hospital mortuaries and crematoriums. The court was hearing another matter by an NGO Mokshda Paryavaran Evam Van Suraksha Samiti through advocate Gaurav Bansal, offering its services of green cremations to the city.

Advocate Akhil Mittal, the standing counsel of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, had, however, opposed the services and said that there would be confusion if this NGO was allowed to operate as there is already another NGO involved in the work.

In a status report, the civic body also said that there is no piling or backlog of bodies and the work is going on smoothly.

On Monday, ASG Jain told the court that the issue of body management is also pending before the Supreme Court, which had taken suo moto cognizance of the matter based on news reports. He said that the matter would be heard on July 20.

Following this, the court posted the matter for July 29 for further hearing and said it would wait for the orders of the apex court in the matter before passing any direction or order.

tags
top news
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm tomorrow
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm tomorrow
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon
Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
After racist chant post, Trump retweets white couple waving guns at protestors
After racist chant post, Trump retweets white couple waving guns at protestors
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In