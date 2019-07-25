Delhi government receives all approvals for Yamuna water storage project: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday, said his government has received all requisite approvals with regard to the Yamuna floodplain water storage project.

“I am so happy to inform all Delhiites that finally all approval have been obtained from NGT and Centre for our water conservation project in Yamuna floodplains. Thank you, Centre and NGT. Pilot project will start soon,” Kejriwal tweeted on Thursday.

The project was approved by the monitoring committee of the green court on July 12, days after it got the Centre’s nod, and received the approval of the principal committee on Thursday, senior government officials said.

This is the first-of-its-kind project in the country, where excess water flowing down the Yamuna during the monsoon, would be trapped in the floodplains to recharge the groundwater. This is expected to help ensure water during the summer. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is directly monitoring the pilot project.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 23:54 IST