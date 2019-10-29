Delhi govt’s deputy director’s cellphone snatched, contained secret data

delhi

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 23:35 IST

Motorcyclists allegedly snatched the cellphone of a top official in the Delhi government was snatched in outer Delhi’s last week.

The official, who is a deputy director in Delhi’s women and child development department, told police that the phone contained several secret information and official data that could be misused.

“A case of snatching was registered at the Raj Park police station in outer Delhi and further investigation is under progress,” said DCP (Outer) A Koan.

Five days after the alleged crime, police are yet to nab the snatchers or recover the official’s stolen cellphone. Police said they were grilling some locals criminals and also scanning CCTV footage for clues about the suspects.

The deputy director, Shailesh Kumar Srivastava, said that snatching took place around 5 pm on Thursday in Mangolpuri where he had gone for some official work. Srivastava was accompanied by his driver and a personal guard, Sanjeev Kumar.

“I was sitting inside my official vehicle when I received a text message on my cellphone. I gave the phone to my guard and asked him to read the message. He was reading the message outside the car when two men arrived on a bike. The pillion rider snatched the phone from his hand. They fled within seconds. We could not see the bike’s registration number,” said Srivastava.

The guard informed the police about the crime. The first information report was lodged on his complaint, said the police.

The city in the last couple of months has witnessed many snatching cases and in some of them the victims were injured while saving their belongings. A sudden spurt in such violent snatchings prompted the police to launch a crackdown on such criminals. There have been over a dozen of encounters wherein snatchers and robbers were shot and injured by the police.

