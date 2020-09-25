Delhi govt schools start second round of admissions to classes 6 to 9 and 11

delhi

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:17 IST

The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Friday started the second round of admissions in Delhi government schools for classes 6 to 9 and 11 after receiving requests from parents who could not apply in the first round held earlier this month. The window for applications under the second round will remain open till October 3.

According to the DoE, as many as 64,450 students had applied for admissions to these classes in the first round and all 64,450 have been allotted schools. The first phase of admissions will be over by September 30.

An official in the education department, on condition of anonymity, said, “Many parents have said they were not aware of the admission process due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation and that’s why they could not apply earlier. After receiving several such requests, the government decided to launch a second round of admissions.”

The admissions in government schools are crucial this year due to the possibility of migration of students from private schools to government schools in view of the financial challenges wrought by the Covid-enforced lockdown.

The education department, however, is still analysing the data. “The admission under the first round will be completed by September 30 and the second round it will go on till October 15. Once both rounds are over, we will analyse and see if there has been any major influx of students from private to government schools. It’s still early to say if the number of admissions is more or less than last year’s as admissions to government schools are open throughout the year. None can be denied admission to a government school,” the official added.

In a statement issued Friday, education minister Manish Sisodia’s office said, “The second phase has been launched to address the concerns of parents who could not get their wards registered earlier for online admissions...The Link for submission of online registration form is available on the home page of the department’s website -- www.edudel.nic.in under the tab, “Govt. School Admissions”.”

While the registration process for admission to classes 6 to 9 consists of only one step, while admissions to class 11 will entail two levels. “In the first step, a registration number and password will be generated. In the second step, the applicant has to complete the registration form after logging in. The applicants must complete both steps, else the form will be rejected,” the statement read.

A centralised helpline number --1800116888 or 10580--has been issued for any admission related queries. “Once the admission is confirmed, the applicant will have to visit the allotted school with all the requisite original documents along with copies for confirmation of admission as per the schedule provided to them. Admissions will be confirmed only after the physical verification of requisite documents by the government school concerned,” the statement read.