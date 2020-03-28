Delhi govt starts disbursing double pension for senior citizens

delhi

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 22:39 IST

In the wake of the 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the Delhi government, on Saturday, started disbursing old-age pensions for nearly half-a-million beneficiaries at twice the usual rate for the current month and started transporting 7.5kg of extra ration for the city’s 7.1 million beneficiaries through its fair price shops, statements issued by the chief minister’s office stated.

For people above 65 years age, who are entitled a monthly pension of around ₹2, 250 under a government scheme, the amount had been doubled to around ₹4,500 for the present month, senior government officials said.

As far as the additional 7.5kg ration, largely comprising wheat and rice, is concerned, around 1,000 fair price shops in the city have been covered. “We have started the transportation process,” food minister Imran Hussain said, adding, “the remaining (around 2,300) fair price shops in the city shall avail the additional ration by tomorrow (Sunday) and the day after.”

Earlier in the day, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that people from MLA offices will be present outside ration shops to ensure social distancing among the beneficiaries.