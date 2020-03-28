e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi govt starts disbursing double pension for senior citizens

Delhi govt starts disbursing double pension for senior citizens

delhi Updated: Mar 28, 2020 22:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

In the wake of the 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the Delhi government, on Saturday, started disbursing old-age pensions for nearly half-a-million beneficiaries at twice the usual rate for the current month and started transporting 7.5kg of extra ration for the city’s 7.1 million beneficiaries through its fair price shops, statements issued by the chief minister’s office stated.

For people above 65 years age, who are entitled a monthly pension of around ₹2, 250 under a government scheme, the amount had been doubled to around ₹4,500 for the present month, senior government officials said.

As far as the additional 7.5kg ration, largely comprising wheat and rice, is concerned, around 1,000 fair price shops in the city have been covered. “We have started the transportation process,” food minister Imran Hussain said, adding, “the remaining (around 2,300) fair price shops in the city shall avail the additional ration by tomorrow (Sunday) and the day after.”

Earlier in the day, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that people from MLA offices will be present outside ration shops to ensure social distancing among the beneficiaries.

top news
India registers 179 new cases, PM creates special relief fund to fight Covid-19
India registers 179 new cases, PM creates special relief fund to fight Covid-19
Amid lockdown, a sea of migrants in Delhi try to find their way back home
Amid lockdown, a sea of migrants in Delhi try to find their way back home
Why alarm bells started ringing after a Kerala politician got Covid-19
Why alarm bells started ringing after a Kerala politician got Covid-19
‘Shameful’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over migrant exodus
‘Shameful’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over migrant exodus
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 25 crore to PM Modi’s coronavirus relief fund
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 25 crore to PM Modi’s coronavirus relief fund
Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel recharge vouchers with data benefits
Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel recharge vouchers with data benefits
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
Amid lockdown, migrant workers swamp Delhi bus terminal, desperate to go home
Amid lockdown, migrant workers swamp Delhi bus terminal, desperate to go home
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

delhi news