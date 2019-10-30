e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019

Delhi govt to distribute 50 lakh pollution masks among school students

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that fifty lakh N95 masks would be given to students in both government and private schools in Delhi.

delhi Updated: Oct 30, 2019 20:34 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
People wearing pollution masks to protect against air pollution as heavy smog descends on the national capital, a day after Diwali.
People wearing pollution masks to protect against air pollution as heavy smog descends on the national capital, a day after Diwali.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi government will start distributing masks among school students from Friday following a spike in the pollution level, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Fifty lakh N95 masks would be given to students in both government and private schools in Delhi, Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

A kit of mask having two pieces of N95, one of the good quality masks for tackling smog, will be given to students. Masks will be distributed for one week. “I will also distribute masks among students on Friday. We are getting delivery of masks,” he said.

The chief minister said the main reason behind the spike in pollution was stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Kejriwal urged the governments of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to take steps to prevent stubble burning in their states.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 20:01 IST

tags
top news
5 months on, Nitish Kumar party’s polite reminder to BJP on Cabinet berth
5 months on, Nitish Kumar party’s polite reminder to BJP on Cabinet berth
Pehlu Khan bought cows for dairy, says court; cancels smuggling charge
Pehlu Khan bought cows for dairy, says court; cancels smuggling charge
Pak invites Navjot Singh Sidhu for Kartarpur corridor opening ceremony
Pak invites Navjot Singh Sidhu for Kartarpur corridor opening ceremony
Elected BJP legislature party leader, Fadnavis puts timeframe to Sena talks
Elected BJP legislature party leader, Fadnavis puts timeframe to Sena talks
The limits of the Kashmir outreach | HT Editorial
The limits of the Kashmir outreach | HT Editorial
EU MPs may attend Parliament, speak in favour of government: Chidambaram
EU MPs may attend Parliament, speak in favour of government: Chidambaram
From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories
From midnight, Jammu and Kashmir transitions into two union territories
‘Situation complex, support Indian government’: EU MPs after J&K visit
‘Situation complex, support Indian government’: EU MPs after J&K visit
trending topics
SensexKashmirShakib Al HasanMaharashtraShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office

don't miss

latest news

India News

Delhi News