Delhi HC committee to study feasibility of using hotels as Covid hospitals

delhi

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 23:03 IST

The Delhi high court on Thursday constituted a committee of two doctors who will visit two hotels in the city and give a report on the feasibility of these facilities being used as extended Covid hospitals.

The court committee comprises AIIMS director Randeep Guleria and VK Paul, who is a member of Niti Aayog. The committee will visit two hotels in the city that had moved the court challenging the decision of the government to convert them into hospitals for Covid-19 patients.

Justice Navin Chawla directed the committee of doctors to submit its report on or before June 14 after the two hotels—CHL Limited and Today Hotels Private Limited — had raised several issues and problems in converting their facilities into hospitals. The court posted the matter for further hearing on June 15.

On Thursday, the counsels for the petitioner hotels told the court that it would not be feasible for them to convert their premises into hospitals due to various infrastructural constraints.

The lawyers submitted that since the hotels are centrally air-conditioned, which increases the risk of Covid-19 virus, and it would be difficult to now change the use for patients.

The hotels, through their counsels, also raised concerns on the fate of the employees, who would not be able to come because of the place being turned into a hospital. Additionally, the employees also do not have the expertise to look after the patients.

The counsels also said that patient transportation will be a difficulty since their lifts are not big enough to allow stretchers. They also said that since there was only one exit and entry point, it would be fatal for patients if a fire broke out.

However, appearing for the Delhi government, additional solicitor general (ASG) Sanjay Jain, submitted that these apprehensions are unfounded and looking into the grave nature of the situation that has arisen because of the Covid-19 pandemic, certain drastic measures had been taken by the government.

He also said that the hotels were being used for quarantine purposes even before the order to take them over was passed. Hence, the hotel authorities should have prepared themselves prior to the order was passed.

After hearing the arguments, the court said, “Be that as it may, as the issues raised by the petitioners would also have a bearing on whether it is advisable/feasible to use these hotels as Covid hospitals and may not lead to an adverse impact on the patients or the staff working therein, I deem it proper to constitute a committee of doctors, with a request to visit these two hotels and give a report on the advisability/feasibility of these hotels being used as extended Covid hospitals.”

“I request Randeep Guleria, director, AIIMS and Dr VK Paul, member of the Niti Aayog, to visit the two hotels in question and give their report on advisability/feasibility of using them as extended Covid hospitals”.

Advocate Sugam Seth, appearing for CHL Limited said that since the matter is sub-judice, he would not comment on the order. The counsel for Today Hotels Private Limited, advocate Rahul Sharma, also said the matter is pending adjudication and hence he would refrain from making any comments.

Dr Guleria confirmed to HT that he has received a mail informing him about the development. Dr VK Paul did not respond to requests for a comment .