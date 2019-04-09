Delhi HC extends stay on fee hike in private schools till April 30

The Delhi High Court on Monday extended its interim order restraining the private schools (operating on government land) from increasing their fees till April 30. It also stated that the schools, which have not approached the court will not get any benefit from any of the orders passed in this matter.

A bench of justices S Muralidhar and I S Mehta said that the matter needs consideration coupled with lengthy arguments. Following this, it asked the counsel for both the sides to complete their arguments within three dates, fixing April 30 as the first of the three.

“…it appears to the court that even for the purposes of interim directions, arguments would have to be heard at some length,” the court said.

The court’s order came while hearing a plea by the Directorate of Education (DoE) which had challenged an order of the single judge of March 15 allowing the private schools on government land to hike their fees.

Welcoming the court order, deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia said: “Congratulations to parents of children studying in private schools. We will not allow arbitrary fees hike by private schools.”

On Monday, the bench also asked the Action Committee of Unaided Recognised Private Schools, which represents over 300 such institutions, to give a list of the schools who have applied to the Delhi government for approval to hike fees or have moved the court for the same.

“Those who have not come to court or sought approval, why should they get any indulgence?” the bench said, adding that “we need to have clarity on this”.

Ramesh Singh, standing counsel of the Delhi government, told the court that 266 schools had applied for fee hike out of which 34 were withdrawn leaving 232 applications. Out of these applications, the proposals of 167 schools were rejected and only 58 were accepted.

“There are seven applications are still pending. Out of these, two which are not online are being considered. The remaining five are stated to be the subject matter of writ petitions which are pending in this court,” he said.

Appearing for the committee, senior advocate Sunil Gupta told the court that the DoE has been “prohibiting” them from submitting their statements of accounts, as required under the law, for seeking approval for increasing the fees.

The court fixed the matter for April 30 after arguments from both the sides.

