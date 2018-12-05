Delhi hit-and-run case: 28-year-old arrested for mowing down 2 with Mercedes in Dwarka

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly mowing down two fruit sellers with his Mercedes Benz car in Dwarka late on Sunday night, police said on Tuesday.One of the victims was killed in the accident while the other is critical, police said.

Police officials said the logo and broken pieces of the car, which is owned by the accused identified only by his first name Nakul, had fallen off at the accident spot at Ganapati Chowk in Dwarka Sector 9.

Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), said that Nakul was apprehended late Tuesday night after the local police scanned the details of more than 4,000 cars of similar make in Delhi-NCR. “We particularly focused on cars in Dwarka, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Gurgaon and neighbouring areas. It turned out to be one belonging to a man named Nakul who lives in Raj Nagar in Palam Colony,” said the DCP.

It remains to be probed if the man was drunk and under what circumstances the crash occurred, said the DCP.

First Published: Dec 05, 2018 09:06 IST