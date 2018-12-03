Man killed in hit-and-run case in Delhi’s Dwarka, Mercedes logo found at spot

A 35-year-old fruit seller was killed and another is battling for his life after they were hit by a vehicle in west Delhi’s Dwarka late on Sunday night, police said.

The dead man has been identified as Sarvesh and the injured as Inder, 35. They were returning with their carts from a local weekly market when the accident happened at the Ganpati Chowk in Dwarka’s Sector 9. Police said they received a call about the accident at 11.54pm.

No eyewitnesses to the accident have emerged so far but the logo of a Mercedes car was found at the spot, said a statement released by the Delhi Police. They said it wasn’t enough to confirm the make of the offending vehicle at this stage of the investigation.

Police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence and have informed the families of the men.

The ongoing investigation is focusing on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the offending vehicle, police said.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 11:11 IST