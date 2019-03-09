Delhi international airport saved 3,000 million litres water in 9 years

In past nine years, the Delhi international airport has saved 3,000 million litres of water through its recycling water based automatic irrigation system, said the airport operator Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL)). The DIAL said the Delhi airport’s daily water usage is two million litres water. The water saved is utilized for irrigation, for use in toilets and for cleaning.

The water has been saved using the Automatic Landscape Irrigation System, a state-of-the-art automatic landscape irrigation system that has been installed in 4 lakh sqm area .

