Delhi man on scooter chases thieves driving his truck, helps police arrest one

A suspected thief was caught after he panicked and drove a stolen truck into a tree. The owner of the truck was chasing the thieves when the accident took place, police said on Wednesday. The drama unfolded in the early hours of Sunday in Nihar Vihar of outer Delhi.

At over 42,000 vehicle theft cases, at least one vehicle was stolen every 12 minutes on an average last year in Delhi. The police were able to solve only a fifth of the cases reported.

The truck owner, Pardeep Gupta, is a resident of Nangloi and a transporter by profession. He was aware of how unsafe his truck and Ertiga car are in the city. “I would keep the two vehicles chained to each other outside my home,” said Gupta. He said at first he thought he was lucky to have recovered his truck but the mishap has left the vehicle beyond repair.

Gupta said he was woken up by the sound of his truck being driven away around 3.30 am on Sunday. He rushed to his terrace to find the vehicle being driven away. “They had broken the chain,” said Gupta.

He immediately started chasing the truck on his scooter. He caught up with his stolen vehicle near Ganda Nala in Ranhola, around three kilometres from his house.

“It appears the thieves panicked because of the chase and drove the truck into a tree. I saw two of the thieves abandon the vehicle and run away,” said Gupta.

But when he looked inside his damaged vehicle, he found one suspect trapped. “He was driving my Canter. His leg was injured because of which he couldn’t escape. I called the police,” said Gupta. Police rushed the nabbed suspect, identified as Sukhdev, to hospital where he was treated for his leg injury.

Seju P Kuruvilla, deputy commissioner of police (outer), said Sukhdev was arrested for theft and rash driving. At his instance, one other suspect was also arrested.

“I thought I was fortunate to have recovered my stolen truck. But its front portion is damaged beyond repair and is parked at Nihal Vihar police station. I think I will have to claim insurance,” said Gupta.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 11:10 IST