Delhi man shot dead for throwing stone at a pet dog

A 30-year-old man was shot dead after he allegedly threw a stone at a pet dog in northeast Delhi’s Welcome on Sunday evening. The deceased has been identified as Aafaq Ali, a tailor by profession.

The police have registered a case of murder against the dog’s owner, identified as Mehtab. Police said Mehtab, a habitual criminal, has been missing after the crime.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur confirmed that the murder took place after an altercation took place between the two men over throwing a stone at the pet dog. “Prima facie, the dog belongs to the accused,” said Thakur.

Police said Aafaq’s father-in-law called the police control room around 7pm and reported that his son-in-law had been shot by someone. When the police team reached the crime spot, they were told that Aafaq was taken to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

A police officer said that initial investigations revealed that Aafaq was walking past Mehtab’s house when the dog started barking at him. When the dog allegedly tried to bite Aafaq, he picked up a stone and threw it at the dog.

Mehtab, who had seen Aafaq throwing the stone, brought his gun and after a brief argument, shot Aafaq.

“Mehtab saw Aafaq throwing a stone at his dog and got annoyed. An argument broke out between them. Mehtab brought a gun and shot Aafaq,” said a police officer associated with the case.

