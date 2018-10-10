Delhi man detained on suspicion of kidnapping girls, turns out to be wife-killer

Had Rajiv Nagar in Rohini not been under a lockdown late Monday night as part of a search operation to find two girls missing from the neighbourhood, a man who was trying to escape after allegedly murdering his wife would have not been arrested.

Police said, the 22-year-old who works at an electronics factory was caught as soon as he stepped out of his building, initially over the suspicion of his involvement in the abduction of two girls — aged six and one. However, his interrogation unveiled a different story altogether.

Police said Atul Pal, hailing from Budaun in Uttar Pradesh, started running as soon as he saw the police patrolling team. “Since we were looking for the missing girls, we suspected his involvement in their abduction so a patrolling team chased and pinned him down. He was brought to the Begumpur police station and was questioned, during which he told he has murdered his wife,” said a police officer who is investigating the case but is not authorised to speak with media.

The officer said the man led them to his house where his wife Kanchan’s body was found. “The woman was lying on a folding bed. Pal told us that he used to have frequent fights with his wife. He also said that he suspected her of being involved in an illicit relationship. He said they had got married in 2016. He said, last year Kanchan had slapped a case against him of demanding dowry so he had decided to get rid of her,” the officer said.

Police said the man allegedly confessed that after a heated argument with his wife around 11.30pm he returned and pretended to patch up with her.

“He then took her dupatta off her body and strangled her with it. Since his room on the third floor of the building was next to three other rooms, where other tenants lived, he could not dispose of the body and decided to leave the city. Soon as he stepped out of his house he bumped into the police patrolling team,” the officer said.

Pal told cops that despite frequent altercations, he was living with his wife due to the pressure from her family members.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said that Pal was arrested because of the vigilant police team of Begumpur police station which spotted and chased him.

“The man was booked under sectipn 302 of the IPC for murder,” Gupta said.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 09:02 IST