Delhi man wanted in 100 forgery cases in NCR arrested

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested a man who was wanted in at least 100 cases of forgery in Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Police said the man was a director of a number of fake companies. On the pretext of investing people’s money in these companies, he cheated them of crores of rupees, police said. The man has also been declared a proclaimed offender in 42 such cases.

According to police, in January this year, three orders were received at Kotla Mubarakpur police station from Saket court to register case of not appearing in court against one Jaswant Singh. Singh was to appear in court following complaints against his fake company, police said.

“When our team started verifying Singh’s antecedents, several raids were conducted at his house in Burari but he was not found. From court records, we could establish that Singh is declared proclaimed offender in more than 42 cases of cheating in Delhi, Haryana and UP,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Vijay Kumar.

During probe police found Singh is evading arrest since 2016 and is regularly changing his mobile numbers and location. “A strict watch was kept on Singh’s family members and it was noticed that his wife had visited a house in Sagarpur. The area was scanned by our teams with the help of technical surveillance and finally Singh was arrested on Wednesday,” Kumar said.

The DCP said, during interrogation he revealed that in 1988, he came to Delhi from his native place Almorah in search of a job. “He came in contact with one Ravinder Rastogi who floated several pongi companies and offered Singh the post of director. Singh became director of many of such companies including Vasudha Steel Ltd. He said, all these firms were only on paper to lure small investors with 14-15% rate of interest on fixed deposits per annum, with benefits like bonus. At the time of maturity of the investment, Singh closed the office and fled,” he said.

Police said Singh is a class tenth pass out. He has a wife, two sons and a daughter.

