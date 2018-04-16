Delhi may get hotter today, mercury to touch 40°C, rain likely on Tuesday

The maximum day temperature in Delhi may touch 40°C on Monday. However, a day later on Tuesday, some parts of the city could also receive traces of rain, which will bring down the temperature by two degrees, weatherman has said.

While the day temperature at the Safdarjung observatory of the regional weather forecasting centre (RWFC) was 38.6°C on Sunday, which is two degrees above normal, the mercury, however, touched 40°C at Palam. The minimum temperature at Safdarjung was 22°C, which was one degree above normal.

“On Monday, the mercury could touch 40°C at Safdarjung. But there is also a possibility that isolated places in Delhi could receive traces of rain,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, a senior scientist with the (RWFC).

While a western disturbance has hit Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, a cyclonic circulation has developed over Rajasthan.

“Under the influence of these two weather systems the sky over Delhi could turn cloudy. There could be a thunderstorm or dust storm in the afternoon followed by traces of rain in some parts of the national Capital. On Sunday, parts of Haryana received traces of rain,” said a senior official.

This would help bring down the mercury level to around 38°C on Wednesday. The relief would, however, be temporary as the day temperature could touch 40°C again on Thursday

Another disturbance is approaching and could hit Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir on April 19, the weather scientists said.

“Even though it is unlikely to trigger rain in Delhi, we are expecting that the sky would remain cloudy and there could be a dust storm or thunderstorm,” said an official.

While WDs are known to bring rain during the winter season, they mostly trigger thunderstorms and dust storms during this time of the year. But this time conditions are favourable for rains, as the easterly winds are bringing in moisture.