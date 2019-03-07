Delhi Metro’s Blue Line link to Noida Electronic City gets safety clearance

The 6.67-km extension to the Metro’s Blue Line till Noida Electronic City on Wednesday received clearance for passenger services.

The line is likely to be opened in the coming fortnight, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

“The Commissioner of metro rail safety (CMRS) SK Pathak has accorded the mandatory approval for the commencement of passenger operations on the 6.67km-long Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section of the Dwarka sector-21-Noida City Centre/Vaishali line of the Delhi Metro,” the DMRC said in a statement.

Metro commuters travelling beyond Noida City Centre on the Blue Line, towards Noida Electronic City, will soon be able to do so hassle-free.

This new section comprises six stations—Noida sector-34, sector-52, sector-61, sector-59, sector-62, and Electronic City—and all of these are elevated. A DMRC spokesperson said that after the opening of this section, the Delhi Metro will have a network of 343kms, with as many as 250 stations across Delhi-NCR.

The extension will also make the Dwarka Sector 21-Noida Electronic City Blue Line corridor the second longest corridor of the Delhi Metro network after the 59-km long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar Pink Line corridor. The entire length of the Blue line will be 56.46-km long.

DMRC said that the extension will be major boon for commuters residing in sectors 34, 52 and 22. It will also cater to commercial areas in Noida sectors 59, 61, 62 and the Electronic City. The commuters of Ghaziabad will also benefit from the enhanced connectivity as the last stop of Electronic City station is at the Noida-Ghaziabad border.

“Two major hospitals in the vicinity, Fortis Hospital and Life Care Hospital will also get direct Metro connectivity. In Delhi, Metro is available near many hospitals such as AIIMS, Safdarjung, Gangaram and Fortis Escorts. The same will also reach the people of Noida,” the statement read.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 02:15 IST