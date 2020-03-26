Delhi metro services to remain suspended till April 14

delhi

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 18:02 IST

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said that its services will remain suspended till April 14 in wake of the nationwide lockdown announced by the Central government on March 24 .

“We have received a few queries regarding the tenure of the closure of the Metro services. It is hereby informed that, in light of the lockdown issued by the government, Metro services will remain closed till 14 April 2020 (sic),” DMRC tweeted.

Last week, the DMRC had taken measures to discourage “crowding” at Metro stations and in trains in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). After the Janta Curfew on March 22, the Metro had suspended its services till March 31. But with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing a 21-day lockdown, the Metro services will remain unavailable till April 14.