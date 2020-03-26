e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi metro services to remain suspended till April 14

Delhi metro services to remain suspended till April 14

delhi Updated: Mar 26, 2020 18:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said that its services will remain suspended till April 14 in wake of the nationwide lockdown announced by the Central government on March 24 .

“We have received a few queries regarding the tenure of the closure of the Metro services. It is hereby informed that, in light of the lockdown issued by the government, Metro services will remain closed till 14 April 2020 (sic),” DMRC tweeted.

Last week, the DMRC had taken measures to discourage “crowding” at Metro stations and in trains in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). After the Janta Curfew on March 22, the Metro had suspended its services till March 31. But with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing a 21-day lockdown, the Metro services will remain unavailable till April 14.

top news
In Kabul gurdwara attack, India was real target; Islamic State just a front: Intel
In Kabul gurdwara attack, India was real target; Islamic State just a front: Intel
Covid-19 updates: Unemployment numbers rises to above 3.3 million in US
Covid-19 updates: Unemployment numbers rises to above 3.3 million in US
‘Indian govt helped a lot’: Israel praises India for evacuations
‘Indian govt helped a lot’: Israel praises India for evacuations
‘No hard evidence of community transmissions yet in India’, says govt
‘No hard evidence of community transmissions yet in India’, says govt
Covid-19: PM Modi directs ministries to scale production of medical equipment
Covid-19: PM Modi directs ministries to scale production of medical equipment
COAI wants you to use data responsibly during Covid-19 lockdown
COAI wants you to use data responsibly during Covid-19 lockdown
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
‘Lockdown alone will not extinguish COVID-19’: WHO lists steps to fight virus
‘Lockdown alone will not extinguish COVID-19’: WHO lists steps to fight virus
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

delhi news