Delhi panel to start proceedings against Facebook for its alleged inaction on hate speech

delhi

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 01:44 IST

The Delhi Assembly’s committee on peace and harmony will Tuesday initiate proceedings in connection with complaints about social media company Facebook’s alleged “deliberate and intentional inaction to contain hateful content” in India, the panel said in a statement. The proceedings will begin at 11am Tuesday.

The committee, headed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Rajendra Nagar Raghav Chadha, said it has taken cognisance of “several complaints” received from the people after the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on August 14 published a report titled ‘Facebook hate speech rules collide with Indian politics’.

The WSJ report stated that Facebook officials, especially its top public policy executive in India, Ankhi Das, allegedly cited business imperatives while choosing to not apply hate speech rules to at least four individuals and groups linked with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India, despite them being internally flagged for promoting or participating in violence.

“After careful deliberation on the allegations levelled in the complaints that we received, the committee has decided to take immediate cognisance of this issue. Summons have been sent seeking the appearance of certain expert witnesses, specifically Paranjoy Guha Thakurta and Nikhil Pahwa along with other witnesses for participating in the relevant proceedings,” Chadha said in a statement.

He clarified that Das and other officials of the social media company have not been summoned as yet and that necessary action will be taken as the proceedings move forward and more evidence is gathered.

Chadha said the committee aims to redress the issue at the earliest and therefore, the proceedings shall be expedited.

“In order to discern the veracity of the complainants and allegations set out in the complaint, the committee has sent the notice for appearance to certain independent and expert witnesses as well as complainants. A few reporters who have been covering the issue and have been in touch with Facebook have also been called on Tuesday,” Chadha said.

Facebook did not respond to the email sent by HT seeking its comment on the matter.