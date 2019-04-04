Delhi police ASI arrested on double murder charges sacked

The Delhi Police on Wednesday dismissed its assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dinesh Kumar,50, four days after he and his accomplice were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on charges of killing a couple at the ‘Sai Upvan’ temple complex in Ghaziabad on March 25.

Police said the ASI had allegedly used his service pistol to kill Priti, 32, his distant relative with whom he was allegedly in a relationship. The man had also shot dead Annu Chauhan, woman’s 26-year-old fiancé. The couple was to be married in May. The UP Police had earlier said ASI Dinesh was enraged with Priti for severing all ties with him.

ASI Dinesh was posted in the traffic wing of the city police and was deployed at Apsara border in northeast Delhi till he allegedly committed the murders with the help of one Pintu Sharma, whose Maruti Swift car was used in the crime.

Additional commissioner of police (eastern range traffic) SN Mosobi issued the dismissal order with immediate effect.

“After having committed the gravest misconduct, if ASI Dinesh Kumar is allowed to continue in the police force, it would be detrimental to public interest and further tarnish the image of police in society. The misconduct of the accused ASI is of a grave nature that warrant an exemplary punishment of dismissal, in order to send a clear message to such undesirable person and to prevent the recurrence of such crimes,” the order read.

The additional CP also ordered the depositing of the ASI’s official uniform, identity card and central government health scheme (CGHS) card with the force.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 06:11 IST