e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi Police career counsel juveniles with criminal past

Delhi Police career counsel juveniles with criminal past

delhi Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 23:39 IST
Anvit Srivastava
Anvit Srivastava
         

For an 18-year-old boy from Shadipur, Diwali this year will be a life changing experience, much different from last year’s, which he says brought along “life’s worst horror”. The boy, who is the son of a driver and a homemaker, had spent last Diwali at a juvenile correction home after being apprehended in a case of attempt to murder. But now, with the help of Delhi police’s career counselling workshop organised especially for juveniles with criminal past on Thursday, the 18-year-old expects to be an earning member of his family this Diwali.

The 18-year-old recalls how he was in a group of boys from his neighbourhood who had stabbed a passerby to rob him of his valuables last September. “I was also apprehended and was sent to juvenile correction home where I spent 28 days. My parents were heartbroken. I was 17 then,” he recalls.

Aspiring to become a fashion designer, the boy is completing class 12 and will be enrolled in a job by next month. “During counselling, I expressed my interest in fashion designing. I have enrolled myself for a vocational course to start earning some money and be able to support my family financially and have also been guided by experts on how to pursue my dream career,” the boy said.

As many as 200 juveniles having criminal past in cases like murders, attempts to murder, theft, rape, pickpocket and snatching, attended the event on Thursday.

At least 1,000 juveniles are apprehended every year for their alleged involvement in different crimes.

Majority of them were first time offenders. Deputy commissioner of police (central) Sanjay Bhatia, who organised the sessions for the juveniles on Thursday at Raj Ghat, said the juveniles were introduced to a variety of vocational training that they can enrol for and earn sustainable income. Many who are not in a position to pay for vocational courses were enrolled free of cost. They will all be placed in different jobs as per their interests, once they’re trained, the DCP said.

Another boy, a 15-year-old from Prem Nagar, who had spent ten days at a juvenile correction home in June this year, for attempting a murder, was offered a vocational course free of cost.

“In June, I was accompanying a friend who stabbed a tempo driver to death following an argument. I was apprehended too and sent to a correction home. I am out on bail and my case is still pending. My father works as a labourer at a steel factory and mother at a bedsheets manufacturing unit. Because I could not pay, I have been promised free of cost training. Since I am in class 10, I have also been guided how I can pursue higher studies,” the boy said.

Bhatia said, apart from career counsellors there were also criminal psychologists who interacted with the juveniles and advised them on how to be strong-willed to be able to stay away from criminal activities even in future.

Anuja Kapur, a criminal psychologist who counselled these juveniles, said the first thing is acceptance. “We need to look at things from that person’s perspective. Most of the first crimes are committed under peer pressure. While reforming these children and making sure they do not return to crime, we make them realise how the crime they commit also affects their own parents and loved ones in family, similarly as it affects their victim,” Kapur said.

top news
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
UP government planning law to ‘regulate’ interfaith marriages, says Yogi Adityanath
UP government planning law to ‘regulate’ interfaith marriages, says Yogi Adityanath
IPL 2020: SRH stay alive, RCB wait for play-off spot
IPL 2020: SRH stay alive, RCB wait for play-off spot
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In