Delhi Police receives over 700 calls since Friday for help during lockdown

Updated: May 02, 2020 20:03 IST

The Delhi Police has received over 700 calls, including 373 related to movement passes, since Friday afternoon on its 24x7 helpline number, an official said on Saturday.

So far, police have received 35,074 calls on helpline number 011-23469526 since the lockdown was announced on March 24, he said.

Between Friday 2 pm and Saturday 2 pm, they received a total of 709 calls, the official said, adding that 373 were related to movement passes.

Out of the 709 calls, 43 were from outside Delhi, which were referred to respective state helpline numbers.

Four other calls received were related to no food/money, which were forwarded to NGOs for direct relief at their addresses.