Delhi Police to send notice to MLA, another man in Deoli suicide case

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 23:00 IST

The Delhi Police on Sunday said they will be soon sending a notice to Deoli legislator Prakash Jarwal and another person (his aide), to join the probe and give their statement in connection with the death of a doctor who allegedly killed self at his home in south Delhi’s Deoli Saturday morning.

A case of extortion and abetment to suicide was registered against the two after the son of the doctor, who was into the business of supplying water tankers to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), in his complaint blamed the legislator and his aide for his father’s death. The doctor’s son had alleged that his father was tense and upset because the services of his five water tankers attached with the DJB had been suspended and a pending bill of around ₹10 lakh was also not being paid.

“Our five tankers have been engaged with the DJB in supplying water since 2005. However, the services were stopped since March this year on the directions of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA, who had been demanding money to resume the service. My father’s business was running in losses. The MLA’s associate often came to our house or called us to the MLA’s office asking us to pay up,” the doctor’s son alleged, when contacted on his phone.

He added that his father had written about the allegations in a diary that was found in an almirah. The doctor had also been threatened and the phone recording of the same has been given to the police along with the diary and other evidence, his son alleged.

When contacted, the DJB refused to comment on the matter.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said the allegations made by the doctor’s family are being probed and that the MLA and the other person will be asked to join the investigation soon.

“Our investigation is in the initial stage. We are verifying the allegations. Further action will be taken accordingly,” DCP Thakur said.

Reacting to the allegations, Jarwal had said Saturday he had received information through media that a doctor, who used to deal in water tankers, has killed self and has mentioned his name in his note.

“I would like to state that I am innocent. I haven’t met or spoken to him in the last eight-10 months. In 2017, some news channels had done a sting against tanker mafias which featured his name following which all their vehicles were black listed. I have full faith in the judiciary and I am ready to face any investigation. I would only like to say that there have been attempts to trap me in the past and similar attempts are being made now too. Just like I have proved myself innocent in the past and I will do so now too. I am ready to cooperate with the police in any kind of investigation,” Jarwal had said in a statement Saturday evening.