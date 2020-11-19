e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi policewoman promoted for tracing 76 missing kids in last 3 months

Delhi policewoman promoted for tracing 76 missing kids in last 3 months

Out of the children Seema Dhaka, who is now an assistant sub-inspector, traced, 56 are less than 14

delhi Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 08:45 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ASI Seema Dhaka.
ASI Seema Dhaka.(Photo: Delhi Police)
         

A Delhi policewoman has been awarded an out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 missing children over the last three months under a new initiative that promises quick promotions for constables and head constables for tracing such children. The initiative has been launched to encourage efforts to trace missing children.

Delhi police spokesperson Eish Singhal said Seema Dhaka was instrumental in tracing the 76 missing children from states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

“Dhaka traced these children since August 7 this year when police commissioner SN Shrivastava announced incentives for those tracing a large number of children,” said Singhal.

Singhal said out of the children Dhaka, who is now an assistant sub-inspector, traced, 56 are less than 14.

The Delhi police have traced 1,440 missing children since August 7 even as 1,222 were reported disappeared during this time.

According to the incentives announced, constables and head constables, who trace 50 or more missing children in 12 months, are eligible for the out-of-turn promotions.

In 2019, of 5,412 children reported missing, 61.64% of them were traced. This year, so far, the number of missing children is 3,507 while the recovery rate is 74.96%.

tags
top news
China is fortifying defences across Ladakh border, not prepping to disengage
China is fortifying defences across Ladakh border, not prepping to disengage
Coronavirus in Delhi: Feluda test kit set to hit the market today
Coronavirus in Delhi: Feluda test kit set to hit the market today
4 terrorists killed in gunbattle in Jammu’s Nagrota
4 terrorists killed in gunbattle in Jammu’s Nagrota
Rahul Gandhi, Congress pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary
Rahul Gandhi, Congress pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary
Centre asks ministries to ensure timely completion, better monitoring of infra projects
Centre asks ministries to ensure timely completion, better monitoring of infra projects
Delhi feels winter chill as minimum temperature falls to 9.5°C
Delhi feels winter chill as minimum temperature falls to 9.5°C
Kangana wants Bengaluru cop suspended, calls her ‘unworthy, undeserving’
Kangana wants Bengaluru cop suspended, calls her ‘unworthy, undeserving’
‘Covaxin’s efficacy expected to be more than 90%’: PGI Rohtak’s V-C
‘Covaxin’s efficacy expected to be more than 90%’: PGI Rohtak’s V-C
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In