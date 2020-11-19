Businessman killed in Delhi, body thrown off train in Gujarat

delhi

A 46-year-old businessman was killed in north Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar, his body packed in a suitcase and loaded on a Rajdhani Express and then thrown off the running train somewhere in Gujarat by the fiance of a woman he was in an extramarital relationship with, the police said.

The man’s head was first smashed with a brick, after which he was stabbed thrice and his neck slit, said Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (north-west).

“The businessman had objected to the woman getting married to someone else,” said the DCP.

The victim, Neeraj Gupta, ran a finance firm in Karol Bagh and lived with his wife and children in Adarsh Nagar.

On November 14, one of Gupta’s friends filed a missing complaint when he didn’t return home. That was followed up with Gupta’s wife filing a first information report (FIR) on Wednesday about his disappearance, said the DCP.

“Gupta’s wife told us that for the last 10 years he had been in an extramarital relationship with his 29-year-old employee, Faisal,” said the DCP.

The police began probing the disappearance from that angle and soon arrested Faisal, her fiance Juber, 28, and her 49-year-old mother, Shaheen Naaz.

“It turned out that Faisal had recently got engaged to Juber. When Gupta got to know, he discouraged her from getting married and landed up at her rented home in Azadpur on the night of November 13,” said the DCP.

There, an argument ensued in which Gupta allegedly pushed Faisal. “An enraged Juber first smashed his head with a brick. He then stabbed him thrice and slit his throat using a knife,” the DCP said.

To dispose the body, they allegedly purchased a large suitcase, stuffed the body inside, hired an app-based cab and took it to Nizamuddin railway station.

“Thereafter, Juber took over and loaded the suitcase on a Rajdhani train headed towards Goa. He works in the pantries of trains and that made his work easier,” said the DCP.

While the train was passing through Bharuch in Gujarat, Juber allegedly threw the suitcase out.

The police have recovered the knife and brick allegedly used in the murder. “We are making efforts to recover the body,” the officer said.