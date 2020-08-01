e-paper
Home / Delhi News / Delhi records 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases, death toll nears 4,000

Delhi records 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases, death toll nears 4,000

A significant reduction in Delhi’s containment zone was also recorded after the authorities conducted a review.

delhi Updated: Aug 01, 2020 20:46 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A boy wears a protective mask in the colors of the Indian national flag, leaves after offering Eid al-Adha prayer at the Jama Masjid in New Delhi.
A boy wears a protective mask in the colors of the Indian national flag, leaves after offering Eid al-Adha prayer at the Jama Masjid in New Delhi.(AP)
         

Delhi on Saturday recorded another round of 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the cumulative tally recorded to 1,36,716. The national capital has 10,596 active cases as of Saturday out of which 5,660 people are being treated in home isolation, according to the health bulletin released by the government. With 26 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative death toll has reached close to 4,000-mark at 3,989.

Out of the total infected, 1,22,131 have recovered, taking the recovery rate of national capital to 89.3 per cent.

A significant reduction in Delhi’s containment zone was also recorded after the authorities conducted a review. From over 700 restricted zones in July end, the containment zones have been reduced to 496, allowing activities prescribed under the Unlock 3 guidelines released by the ministry of home affairs.

As of Saturday, Delhi has conducted over 10 lakh tests, out of which 18,154 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate of cases to 6.1 per cent. Delhi has conducted 55,312 tests per million, according to the data released by the state government.

Delhi has 16,238 beds available for those infected by the coronavirus (Covid-19), out of which 4,320 are occupied by people, including those travelling to Delhi, by Vande Bharat Mission and Bubble flights initiatives started by the Centre.

Andhra govt begins process to shift capital to Vizag, farmers plan to move court
‘Stop the tamasha’: Gehlot appeals to PM Modi, cites increased horse trading ‘rate’
New Education Policy aimed at building job creators not seekers: PM Modi
Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 86
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh dies at 64
‘Would’ve gotten all 10 wkts against Pak a lot earlier had there been DRS’
Thackeray under pressure from Bollywood ‘mafia’ to derail Sushant probe: Sushil Modi
In tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, Amit Shah hails his contribution to freedom movement
