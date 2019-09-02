Delhi residents join CM Arvind Kejriwal’s drive to curb mosquito breeding

delhi

Scores of residents of the city shared pictures on social media to register their participation in a citizen’s campaign to control mosquito breeding that was launched by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.

Others who joined the initiative include all MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and leaders in charge of districts and wards in the city. Several residents welfare associations of the city and government offices too joined the drive and shared images on WhatsApp.

“Mass awareness is extremely important for the prevention of dengue and chikungunya,” Kejriwal said in a press statement, expressing joy over the healthy participation of people in the first day of the drive.

He said the city reported 60 deaths and more than 15,000 cases of dengue in 2015. In 2018, the number came down to 2,798 and only 4 deaths were reported.

“We need to reduce it further. We should try and ensure there’s no death due to dengue this year,” he said appealing to people to popularise the campaign by posting pictures and videos on social media.

Under the initiative, which Kejriwal had announced on Wednesday, the chief minister said that from September 1, he shall invest 10 minutes every Sunday in inspecting every corner of his residence looking out for water accumulation to control mosquito breeding and urged residents to join him. The slogan of the citizen campaign is ‘Ten weeks, at 10 o’clock, for 10 minutes’ to check for mosquito breeding in your homes and your surroundings to prevent diseases such as dengue and chikungunya.”

