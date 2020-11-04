e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi restaurants no longer need tourism licence, govt notifies order

Delhi restaurants no longer need tourism licence, govt notifies order

The Delhi government on Tuesday issued an order notifying that restaurants in Delhi will no longer have to acquire a licence from the tourism department in order to function, the government said in a press statement.

delhi Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 03:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The notification comes around a month after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the process was on to ensure that restaurants in the city can operate round the clock, and to do away with the requirement for obtaining tourism and health trade licences, apart from a police verification.
The notification comes around a month after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the process was on to ensure that restaurants in the city can operate round the clock, and to do away with the requirement for obtaining tourism and health trade licences, apart from a police verification. (File photo for representation)
         

The Delhi government on Tuesday issued an order notifying that restaurants in Delhi will no longer have to acquire a licence from the tourism department in order to function, the government said in a press statement.

The notification comes around a month after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the process was on to ensure that restaurants in the city can operate round the clock, and to do away with the requirement for obtaining tourism and health trade licences, apart from a police verification. He said his government was also tweaking some fire safety norms in heritage buildings of Connaught Place and Khan Market and a few excise rules to allow serving liquor in open spaces within the premise of an enterprise and to ensure more flexibility regarding storage liquor.

These measures were part of the government’s “ease of doing business” policy, aimed at boosting the capital’s economy in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While tourism licence and excise rules directly come under the city government’s domain, the other measures would involve multiple agencies such as the Delhi Police and the three municipal corporations.

A government statement said the tourism licence was initially issued by the Union government and came under the state domain only in 2003. Since then, the government of Delhi had made it mandatory for all restaurants with seating capacity of 30 and above to seek this licence.

“Various reviews and considerations were done by the state tourism department over the last few months on the request of restaurant associations. However, owing to the recent circumstances concerning Covid-19, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered the removal of the voluntary scheme of granting approval for standalone restaurants,” the statement said.

Sandeep Khandelwal of Delhi hotels and restaurants owners’ association said, “This is a welcome move. Such licences and permits are often unnecessary as they lead to duplication. They waste the time of the authorities as well as entrepreneurs.”

Regarding health trade licences, the government has already run into a standoff with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations (MCD).

While the AAP has been asserting that the health trade licence now comes under exclusive domain of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, which comes under the Centre, MCDs have maintained they are reviewing the protocol.

tags
top news
Election night in US, world awaits verdict
Election night in US, world awaits verdict
Doing ‘very well’ in Florida, Arizona, Texas; great 4 yrs ahead: Trump
Doing ‘very well’ in Florida, Arizona, Texas; great 4 yrs ahead: Trump
India gets through biggest poll day in Covid-19 shadow
India gets through biggest poll day in Covid-19 shadow
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
US Election LIVE: America ‘entitled to know’ winner, says Donald Trump
US Election LIVE: America ‘entitled to know’ winner, says Donald Trump
EC sets the ball rolling for Bengal polls in 2021; calls all-party meeting
EC sets the ball rolling for Bengal polls in 2021; calls all-party meeting
SSR case: Mumbai police identify 50k more fake social media accounts created to defame state govt
SSR case: Mumbai police identify 50k more fake social media accounts created to defame state govt
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
Watch: Donald Trump dances, asking people to vote in US elections
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In