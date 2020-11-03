Delhi riots case: Accused say they’re denied basic facilities, court calls for jail inspection

delhi

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 16:02 IST

A Delhi court on Tuesday expressed displeasure with the city prison authorities after seven out of 15 accused in the conspiracy case related to the north-east Delhi riots alleged that they were being denied basic facilities like warm clothes and slippers.

Additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat said he would pass a general order directing the director general(prisons) to depute someone for a physical inspection of Tihar and Mandoli jails over the grievances of the accused. He said if the situation did not improve within a week, he would personally visit the jail premises.

The accused who had complained were Gulfisha Fatima, Ishrat Jahan, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita, Meeran Haider, Shadab Khan and Athar Khan. All of them have been charge-sheeted by the special cell of the city police for their role in hatching a conspiracy to orchestrate riots during the visit of US President Donald Trump in February 2020 in protest against CAA and NRC.

During the hearing, former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan sought an interim bail for two months.

Athar Khan claimed about the lack of health facilities in jail and said, “Two of the inmates have been admitted to the hospital and a few have been isolated. There are no health facilities available and so, we are not being allowed to step out of our barracks.”

Student activist Asif Iqbal Tanha alleged discrimination at the hands of the jail authorities and said he was not being given the order copy of the bail rejection though it was given to the other inmates.

“I have not been allowed to meet my family for the last two and a half months, unlike others. When I complain, the jail authorities say this is not a place for activism,” Tanha alleged.

Fatima said she had written to the higher authorities two months back, but her letters were not forwarded.

Pinjra Tod member Devanagana Kalita also alleged that she had not been given a letter from her mother.

An annoyed judge said, “This has to end. DG (Prisons) is directed to take stalk of the situation, to order someone, who can take a call, to look into the grievances. If things do not improve, I would go for a physical inspection myself. And the lawyers may accompany me too.”

The matter would be now heard on November 23.