Home / Delhi News / Delhi’s air quality remains poor, likely to deteriorate further

Delhi’s air quality remains poor, likely to deteriorate further

As per IMD scientists, the average wind speed may reduce to 5-6 kmph, not favourable for dispersion of pollutants

delhi Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 08:15 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
On Sunday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest minimum temperature recorded in the month of November in 17 years, as a cold wave swept parts of the city.
On Sunday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest minimum temperature recorded in the month of November in 17 years, as a cold wave swept parts of the city. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Air quality in Delhi remained in the higher end of the "poor" category on Monday morning.

The air quality index (AQI) reading at 6 am was 279. The average AQI reading on Sunday was recorded as 274 in the "poor" zone. The air quality is likely to deteriorate to "very poor", as wind speed is likely to reduce from Monday night onwards, government agencies have forecast.

As per System for Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), the union ministry’s air quality forecasting wing forecast, air quality may deteriorate to "very poor" over the next two days on account of reduced ventilation and slow dispersion of pollutants.

Also Read: Over 7 million litres of water sprayed in pollution hot spots: Delhi Fire dept

Besides, the share of stubble burning to city’s PM2.5 levels on Sunday reduced to 12% from 13%.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientists, the average wind speed may reduce to 5-6 kmph, not favourable for dispersion of pollutants. “Due to a Western Disturbance in the Western Himalayan Region, which impacts Delhi as well, the wind speed is likely to reduce while the minimum temperature is likely to rise slightly,” said a senior IMD scientist.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius, the lowest minimum temperature recorded in the month of November in 17 years, as a cold wave swept parts of the city. The last time when the minimum temperature in November dropped lower than Sunday’s was on November 30, 2003, when it was recorded at 6.6 degrees Celsius.

