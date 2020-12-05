e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi’s air very poor, may turn severe: IMD

Delhi’s air very poor, may turn severe: IMD

The air quality index (AQI) is likely to deteriorate further over the next two days and may touch ‘severe’ by Saturday, government agencies have forecast.

delhi Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 04:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
According to weather scientists at the India Meteorological Department, with stubble burning incidents being negligible at present, local pollutants that have accumulated in the atmosphere have not been able to disperse because of unfavourable weather conditions.
According to weather scientists at the India Meteorological Department, with stubble burning incidents being negligible at present, local pollutants that have accumulated in the atmosphere have not been able to disperse because of unfavourable weather conditions.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi’s air quality plunged to the far end of the ‘very poor’ zone on Friday as the wind speed and pattern changed, resulting in the slow dispersion of pollutants. At least 17 of the 35 monitoring stations had turned deep red, reaching the ‘severe’ zone on Friday.

The air quality index (AQI) is likely to deteriorate further over the next two days and may touch ‘severe’ by Saturday, government agencies have forecast.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4 pm bulletin, the AQI was 382, higher than 341 on Thursday. It was 373 on Wednesday. Most monitoring stations that are in ‘severe’ category include hot spots such as Anand Vihar, ITO, Vivek Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Narela and Mundka, among others.

According to weather scientists at the India Meteorological Department, with stubble burning incidents being negligible at present, local pollutants that have accumulated in the atmosphere have not been able to disperse because of unfavourable weather conditions.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said the wind speed was just around 6-7 kmph during the day, which is not favourable for dispersal. “Besides, the wind direction changed to easterly from northwesterly. Whenever there is a change in wind direction, it impacts the air quality as winds turn calm for a while and do not allow dispersion. The night temperature is also below normal, which again is not favourable for dispersion. There was increased moisture because of easterly winds, which traps pollutants close to the ground,” Srivastava said.

He said the air quality may turn ‘severe’ over the weekend and any improvement is likely only after December 7 when northwesterly winds are likely to return.

tags
top news
BJP springs a surprise in Hyderabad civic polls, keeps TRS away from majority mark
BJP springs a surprise in Hyderabad civic polls, keeps TRS away from majority mark
‘No BJP storm, sky is clear’: Owaisi reacts to Hyderabad civic poll results
‘No BJP storm, sky is clear’: Owaisi reacts to Hyderabad civic poll results
‘Can’t even build their roads’: Rajnath Singh’s stinging jibe at Pakistan
‘Can’t even build their roads’: Rajnath Singh’s stinging jibe at Pakistan
Serial killer targeted strangers for fun. His family called him Psycho Razi
Serial killer targeted strangers for fun. His family called him Psycho Razi
Rajinikanth’s aides urge him to project himself as CM candidate
Rajinikanth’s aides urge him to project himself as CM candidate
At UN Covid meet, cash-strapped Pak PM Imran Khan seeks debt relief
At UN Covid meet, cash-strapped Pak PM Imran Khan seeks debt relief
UK, EU trade talks at ‘difficult’ point as deadline approaches
UK, EU trade talks at ‘difficult’ point as deadline approaches
Will we ever get a pill for reverse ageing? Dr. David Sinclair answers #HTLS2020
Will we ever get a pill for reverse ageing? Dr. David Sinclair answers #HTLS2020
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In