Delhi News / Delhi's coronavirus tally crosses 1 lakh-mark, slight dip in cases recorded

Delhi’s coronavirus tally crosses 1 lakh-mark, slight dip in cases recorded

The grim milestone of cases over a lakh-mark comes on the day when Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal assured the citizens to not panic, while also urging cured patients to donate their plasma as “it is effective in reducing the risk of death”.

delhi Updated: Jul 06, 2020 20:38 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A family visits the Qutab Minar monument after monuments across India were reopened after almost four moths of lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi.
A family visits the Qutab Minar monument after monuments across India were reopened after almost four moths of lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi.(AP)
         

Delhi on Monday breached the one lakh mark in the cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases as the total cases mounted to 1,00,823 with 1,379 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

While total casualties due to Covid-19 were recorded at 3,115 with 48 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases continued to hover within 25,000-26,000 mark, signalling control over situation by the authorities. Out of 25,620 active cases, 17,141 continue to remain in home isolation. Only asymptomatic to mild cases have been prescribed to stay in home isolation.

For the third day, Delhi’s recovery rate continued to be over 70 per cent at 71.49 per cent, while the case fatality rate is at 3.08 per cent.

The grim milestone of cases over a lakh-mark comes on the day when Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal assured the citizens to not panic, while also urging cured patients to donate their plasma as “it is effective in reducing the risk of death”.

Delhi has tested 6,57,383 people, out of which 5,327 RTPCR tests and 8,552 rapid antigen tests were conducted on Monday. The number of tests on Monday are comparatively lower than the tests conducted by the Delhi government in the last few weeks.

The doubling rate of Covid-19 infection in Delhi is at 33.5 days. There are 455 containment zones in Delhi as on July 6.

Delhi's coronavirus tally crosses 1 lakh-mark, slight dip in cases recorded
Delhi’s coronavirus tally crosses 1 lakh-mark, slight dip in cases recorded
