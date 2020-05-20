Delhi’s recovery rate from Covid-19 up at 45%: Data

delhi

Updated: May 20, 2020 07:41 IST

The recovery rate of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients in Delhi, which has more than 10,000 infected people so far, has increased more than three times, according to data of the health department.

Till Tuesday, 10,554 people were infected in Delhi and out of these 4,750 have recovered from the infection or 45% of those who contracted the highly-contagious disease have recovered.

A month ago till April 19, only 14.47% or 290 Covid-19 patients in Delhi had recovered. During this time, 2,003 cases of coronavirus disease were reported in the national capital.

There has also been a six-fold increase in the number of tests in a month, while the cases increased only five times during this period.

The testing increased from 24,387 to 145,854 in the last one month. During this period, there were 121,467 investigations or an increase of about six times.

Delhi has the fourth-highest number of coronavirus disease cases after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Health department data shows there were 500 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day spike so far, and 166 people have died so far.

Delhi’s mortality rate or the number of deaths expressed as a percentage of cases at around 1.6% is much lower than the national average of 3.07%.

The maximum Covid-19 cases are in Maharashtra, where the number of infections has crossed the 35,000-mark. This is followed by 11,760 cases in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat is in third place with 11,745 cases.