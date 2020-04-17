Delhi’s second drive-through testing centre opens at South Delhi’s Select Citywalk mall

delhi

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 22:39 IST

The Capital’s second drive-through coronavirus (Covid-19) testing centre was opened in South Delhi’s Select Citywalk mall by Dr Dangs Lab on Friday.

Those wanting to get themselves checked for Covid-19 can drive through the mall’s rear side for the tests, said Sonali Sokhal, a spokesperson for Select Citywalk.

The opening of the testing lab is a timely measure to test South Delhi residents. As of Friday, 72 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in South district and eight containment zones have been identified.

The process of drive-through testing involves filling out an online form, driving to the designated collection centre, displaying an identity proof, rolling down the car window, tilting the head back to allow the collection of swab samples from throat and nose, and then driving away.

“We are located in the heart of south Delhi and accessible across a large catchment area. Our aim, currently, is to be of service to the community in the fight against Covid-19, and access to adequate testing is a must for so many people. The initiative by Dr Dangs Lab is a simple, easy and convenient way for people to come for testing, and minimises contact in the best way possible. We do hope this drive through the testing facility will be a help to many who need it urgently,” said Arjun Sharma, director, Select Citywalk.

Dr Arjun Dang, the chief executive of Dr Dang’s Lab — one of the eight private labs approved in the city — said the decision to expand the number of drive-through centres was taken due to high demand at its first facility, in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh.

“The West Delhi centre in Punjabi Bagh opened just last week and we have conducted approximately 150 tests there till now. To get a test done, the patient has to follow similar guidelines as with any other testing facility. The documents required will be a doctor’s prescription recommending the test, government-approved identification, and a TRF/proforma request form available online on the website. The person will also have to provide details of the car and registration number to ensure smooth facilitation. To ensure maximum safety and minimum exposure to both the patient and the medical staff collecting the samples, only one car can pass through the stretch at a time,” said Dr Dang.

Each station has a dedicated sample collection officer for the procedure. The samples are collected from inside the car, through the window of the station by the designated medical officer. A series of signage is provided to guide visitors through the stations. The entire process, at the facility, is completed within 10-12 minutes. The reports are e-mailed and available on Dr Dang’s website within 24-36 hours.