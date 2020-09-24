e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi sees driest September in 16 years

Delhi sees driest September in 16 years

According to IMD scientists, no more rainfall is expected in September, as the monsoon is set to withdraw from Delhi by the end of this month

delhi Updated: Sep 24, 2020 14:41 IST
Vatsala Shrangi
Vatsala Shrangi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The monsoon trough, which is an area of low pressure, has largely remained in the hilly regions in September. There was no low-pressure system or any disturbance to have induced rainfall in Delhi
The monsoon trough, which is an area of low pressure, has largely remained in the hilly regions in September. There was no low-pressure system or any disturbance to have induced rainfall in Delhi(Representational Photo/HT)
         

The national capital has recorded 20.9 millimetres (mm) of rainfall so far in September. This is the driest September for Delhi in 16 years, as per the data from India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD scientists, no more rainfall is expected in September, as the monsoon is set to withdraw from Delhi by the end of this month.

“Delhi recorded three days of rainfall on September 5, 6 and 8. No more rainfall is expected in September. This is mainly because the monsoon trough, which is an area of low pressure, has largely remained in the hilly regions in September. There was no low-pressure system or any disturbance to have induced rainfall,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

Also Read: Intense rainfall to continue over sub-Himalayan WB, Bihar and UP: IMD

The national capital’s average rainfall for September is around 129.8 mm.

Safdarjung Observatory, which is taken as a representative for the national capital’s weather, recorded only three days of rainfall in September, measuring 20.9 mm.

Earlier, the lowest September rainfall was recorded in 2004 when Delhi had received 3 mm of rainfall. In 2015, the city had recorded 22 mm of rainfall in the same month. While last year’s corresponding figure was 74 mm.

Similarly, it was 58 mm, 158 mm and 237 mm of rainfall in 2016, 2017 and 2018, respectively, as per the IMD data.

Prior to 2004, Delhi had recorded 1.6 mm of rainfall in September, Srivastava added.

tags
top news
Telangana cop had Rs 70 crore in illegal wealth, unearth raids
Telangana cop had Rs 70 crore in illegal wealth, unearth raids
‘Can’t leave demolished house the way it is’: Bombay HC to BMC on Kangana’s plea
‘Can’t leave demolished house the way it is’: Bombay HC to BMC on Kangana’s plea
‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has an answer
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has an answer
‘Good case on merits’: SC asks Bhima Koregaon accused to file fresh bail plea
‘Good case on merits’: SC asks Bhima Koregaon accused to file fresh bail plea
Sara Ali Khan leaves for Mumbai from Goa, to appear before NCB on September 26 in drug probe
Sara Ali Khan leaves for Mumbai from Goa, to appear before NCB on September 26 in drug probe
Kangana Ranaut’s Rs 2 crore case against BMC to be heard on Friday
Kangana Ranaut’s Rs 2 crore case against BMC to be heard on Friday
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In