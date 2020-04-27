e-paper
Delhi slams Haryana’s ‘attitude in difficult times’

The Aam Aadmi Party government said that Covid-19 patients in Delhi belong to different states of the country and that the national Capital “took care” of them and provided “state-of-the-art quarantine facility” to each one “without discriminating” on the basis of their home state.

delhi Updated: Apr 28, 2020 00:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office called the attitude of the Haryana government as being “against the spirit of India”.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office called the attitude of the Haryana government as being “against the spirit of India”.(ANI file photo )
         

The Delhi government slammed its Haryana counterpart, saying that its statement was against the guidelines of the Central government. The Aam Aadmi Party government said that Covid-19 patients in Delhi belong to different states of the country and that the national Capital “took care” of them and provided “state-of-the-art quarantine facility” to each one “without discriminating” on the basis of their home state.

“We are shocked by their response. They should understand that we are one country and Delhi and Haryana both belong to India. The high number of corona cases in Delhi is not their own doing. It is because large number of Indians living abroad were brought back to India in February and March,” stated a statement issued by the chief minister’s office to HT.

“Today, Delhi is suffering much more than other states because most of the international arrivals at that time landed in Delhi because we are the national Capital. We did not complain,” it stated.

Calling the attitude of the Haryana government as being “against the spirit of India”, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office said, “It is against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s endeavour to take the whole country along. Life of every person in Haryana is as precious for us as that of a Delhiite. We hope the Haryana government will change its attitude in these difficult times and not cause harassment to these employees.”

