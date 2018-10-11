Delhi techie steals cash at 5-star hotel to spend on girlfriend, say cops

A 24-year-old engineer has been arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 10,000 from a participant’s handbag during a conference held at a five star hotel in Delhi a month ago, the police said on Wednesday.

Madhur Verma, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi), identified the man as Garvit Sahni, a resident of Ambala in Haryana.

The police initially said the man worked with Google. However, the company denied that he was an employee of Google. Sahni holds a BTech degree in electronics and communication, said the officer.

“Sahni has admitted to stealing the money. He said he was facing financial problems and wanted the money to spend on his girlfriend,” said the DCP.

The conference where the alleged theft took place was held on September 11 and was organized by an IT firm and a media house.

Sahni and the woman were invited as participants to the conference, the DCP said.

“When the woman reported the theft, we questioned the hotel staff before turning our focus on the invitees. CCTV footage helped zero in on a suspect. Once we confirmed that the suspect had arrived by a cab, we contacted the cab firm to seek their help in getting his mobile phone number,” said the DCP.

The suspect was arrested from his home on Tuesday and Rs 3,000 of the stolen money was recovered from him, the DCP said.

The police are checking if Sahni was involved in any other theft.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 08:36 IST