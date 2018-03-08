Delhi teen takes car out for joyride, rams into auto and kills driver

A 17-year-old boy was apprehended after a car he was allegedly driving rammed into an auto, killing its driver, Delhi Police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred around 6am on Thursday at the intersection of Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Tolstoy Marg near Connaught Place. The boy had allegedly taken his uncle’s Maruti Ciaz for a joy ride when it rammed the auto, deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said.

The boy has been booked for causing death due to negligence and the car has been seized, the DCP added. The boy’s uncle, a resident of Yamuna Vihar, could be booked for letting the minor drive.

While the exact sequence of events leading to the fatal collision is yet to be ascertained, Verma denied that the boy was inebriated at the time of the accident.