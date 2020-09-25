e-paper
Delhi: Tihar director-general tests positive for Covid-19

As many as 70 prisoners have tested positive for the virus till September 8, according to official data

delhi Updated: Sep 25, 2020 15:34 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The administrative block at the jail complex has been sanitised two-three times since Sandeep Goel tested positive.
The administrative block at the jail complex has been sanitised two-three times since Sandeep Goel tested positive.
         

Sandeep Goel, the director general of Delhi’s Tihar prison, has tested positive for Covid-19. “My condition is stable and I hope to be on my path to recovery soon,” said Goel.

A Tihar official said Goel got himself tested for the virus after he felt some body ache. “His report on Tuesday confirmed that he was positive for Covid-19,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The official added the administrative block at the jail Complex has been sanitised two-three times since Goel tested positive.

As many as 70 prisoners have tested positive for the virus till September 8, according to the official data. Of them, two have died while 63 have recovered. Five other prisoners are undergoing treatment for the disease. Official said 188 staff members of the prison have tested positive for Covid-19 till September 8. While 168 of them have recovered, the remaining are under treatment for the disease.

