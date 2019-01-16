Delhi to get 5 new bus terminals, 3 existing depots to be modernised

By October five new bus terminals are going to come up in the national Capital — one each in Narela, Dwarka Sector 4, Dwarka Sector 12, Vikaspuri and Central Secretariat. Announcing this transport minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday also said that three existing bus terminals — Azadpur, Najafgarh and Nehru Place — will be modernised.

The minister’s announcement came after the Delhi government floated tenders for upgrading the terminals at Azadpur and Najafgarh. Last month, the government had floated another tender for the modernisation of the Nehru Place bus terminal.

“In the current phase, eight bus terminals are being developed as modern world-class terminals in Delhi. We’ll make these terminals lively urban spaces where passengers can easily and conveniently access multiple transport modes such as buses, auto-rickhshaws e-rickshaws etc. as well as amenities such as food courts, ATMs, mohalla clinics and so on,” Gahlot said.

The government, in a statement, said designs for the five new terminals have been finalised and their tenders are expected to be released next month.

The minister said at present there is a disparity of transit experience between metro commuters and bus commuters.

“Ultimately, we want to democratise public transport bus terminals. Its current form suffer from many deficiencies such as traffic disorder at the terminal entry and exit points, inaccessibility for para-transit services, and informal shops and kiosks lined up along the boundary walls which add to traffic congestion,” he said.

Similar to the design of Nehru Place terminal, the Azadpur and Najafgarh bus terminals will have also have an aerodynamic canopy, held up by tree-like columns, the government said. It said the canopy will serve as a shelter and help in rainwater harvesting.

“By bringing the mohalla clinic, waiting areas integrated with a creche/play area, e-Kiosk for bill payment into the bus terminal, we are recreating the transport hub into a civic centre. The public plaza of the terminal will have space for kiosks, shops, and hawkers with a round-the-clock anchor store,” the government statement stated adding that the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will be able to garner revenue from outdoor signage and digital media integrated into the architecture of the public amenities on site.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 09:19 IST