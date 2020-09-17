e-paper
Delhi Traffic cop mowed down by truck; third on-duty officer to be killed in three months

Delhi Traffic cop mowed down by truck; third on-duty officer to be killed in three months

This is the third known case of a traffic police officer dying after being run over while on duty in Delhi. The officer was ASI Radhe Shyam who was posted in the Burari traffic circle

delhi Updated: Sep 17, 2020 08:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The fatal hit happened around 4 pm on Wednesday while ASI RadheShyam and his colleagues were checking vehicles for traffic violations
The fatal hit happened around 4 pm on Wednesday while ASI RadheShyam and his colleagues were checking vehicles for traffic violations(Representational Image)
         

A 49-year-old traffic police officer was mowed down by a truck while he was halting another vehicle for checking on the Outer Ring Road in North Delhi’s Dheerpur on Wednesday evening, the police said.

This is the third known case of a traffic police officer dying after being run over while on duty in Delhi. Late in July, an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) was killed in a hit-and-run incident on the Rajokri Flyover. That was followed up by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) getting mowed down by a car whose driver was signalled to stop during a checking in West Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar in mid August.

The officer killed in the latest incident was identified as ASI Radhe Shyam, who was posted in the Burari traffic circle.

The fatal hit happened around 4 pm while Shyam and his colleagues were checking vehicles for traffic violations. “Shyam had stopped a truck and was directing it to pull over to the side of the road when another truck from behind hit him,” said a senior police officer.

An injured Shyam was rushed to hospital even as other police officers stopped the truck from escaping. Its driver, Deepak Shukla, has been arrested.

Shyam was declared brought dead at the hospital. The police said that he has left behind a wife and two children who live in Rohini.

