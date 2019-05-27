Delhi University yet to finalise agency to conduct test

Delhi University’s admission committee is yet to decide on the agency that will conduct the entrance exams for admission to various courses in the varsity, leading to a delay in the start of the process.

Last year, the varsity’s admission process had started from May 15. This time, the standing committee on admissions recommended that the process be started from May 27, but the varsity’s admission committee has not yet finalised the date.

Rajeev Gupta, dean, Students’ Welfare, said the dates for the entrance exams are yet to be finalised.

“The portal is the same for merit-based courses and entrance exam based courses. The admission process will start once the dates are finalised. We are yet to finalise the agency that will be conducting the entrance exams,” he said.

An official, however, said the National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to conduct entrance exams for various DU courses.

Gupta said the coming week will likely see a finalisation on the admission process.

Sources said technical glitches are also arising during the testing process of the server, delaying the announcement of admissions. The server is in the process of undergoing testing and some problems are arising because there are many new features in the offing.

First Published: May 27, 2019 04:00 IST